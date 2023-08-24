Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 10.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ball by 25.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

BALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Ball Profile



Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

