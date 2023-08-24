Atria Investments Inc Has $2.73 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Atlassian by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Atlassian by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $51,472,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $452,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 203,326 shares in the company, valued at $37,233,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $452,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 203,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,233,057.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,447,065.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,770,056.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,153 shares of company stock worth $58,326,895. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.56.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $191.69 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $267.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.61.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

