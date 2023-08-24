Atria Investments Inc Sells 13,005 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,005 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,303,000 after acquiring an additional 358,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,347,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,246,000 after purchasing an additional 76,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $185.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.