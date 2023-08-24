Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stake Raised by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,905,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,345 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.69% of Avidity Biosciences worth $29,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,454,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after buying an additional 3,287,142 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,707,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 1,171.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 944,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 1,828.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after buying an additional 711,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,672,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNA. Evercore ISI raised Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

