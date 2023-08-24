Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target Raised to GBX 493

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 481 ($6.14) to GBX 493 ($6.29) in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AVVIY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.14) to GBX 475 ($6.06) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 470 ($6.00) to GBX 480 ($6.12) in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Aviva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.95) to GBX 470 ($6.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 535 ($6.83) to GBX 525 ($6.70) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Aviva stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. Aviva has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2626 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

