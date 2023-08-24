Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $237.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $200.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.43 and its 200-day moving average is $203.56. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $109.31 and a 52-week high of $229.95. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.48 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $291,776.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $62,962,814.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,445 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,611. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,690,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 6.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 407.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 66.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,174,000 after purchasing an additional 161,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.