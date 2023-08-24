B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 116.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,404,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $230.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

