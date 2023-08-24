B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after acquiring an additional 754,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,457,000 after purchasing an additional 126,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,381,000 after buying an additional 133,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,851,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,822,000 after buying an additional 690,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $155.76 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,791 shares of company stock worth $112,514,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

