B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 345,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,137,000 after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,218 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $411.72 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.25 and its 200 day moving average is $413.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.