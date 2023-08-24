B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Makes New $618,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 72,530 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

