Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 1,554 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington
In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ EXPD opened at $114.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.20. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $128.04.
Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Expeditors International of Washington
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.
