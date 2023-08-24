Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

