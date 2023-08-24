Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 256 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,956,000 after acquiring an additional 949,063 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,094,000 after acquiring an additional 567,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPT opened at $106.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $138.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.26 and its 200 day moving average is $109.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.25.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

