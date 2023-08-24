Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $160.94 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.35 and a 200-day moving average of $174.93.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

