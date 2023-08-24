Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $374,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ResMed were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of ResMed by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 72,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total transaction of $329,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,721,536.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total transaction of $329,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,721,536.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,075 shares of company stock worth $5,019,024 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.98 and a 200-day moving average of $214.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.88 and a 12 month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

