Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $699,106.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,159.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $699,106.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,159.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,065 shares of company stock worth $5,294,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $86.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.57. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.73 and a 12-month high of $142.14.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.34 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

