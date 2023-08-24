Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 170.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after acquiring an additional 427,038 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $56.84 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757 over the last 90 days. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

