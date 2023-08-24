Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 172 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $666,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 387,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,885 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,894.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,003.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,870.82. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

