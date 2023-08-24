Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 4,345 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $82,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,012,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,388,000 after buying an additional 875,382 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,004,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,591,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares in the company, valued at $52,523,714.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,221,970 shares of company stock worth $944,577,265. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

