Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3,737.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,975,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,890 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 820,275 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 293.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,320,000 after acquiring an additional 627,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 230.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,910,000 after acquiring an additional 620,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $80.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.38.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,638 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

