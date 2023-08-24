Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.75.

NYSE:BNS opened at $46.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $58.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

