Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective increased by Barclays from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$62.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.89. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$61.46 and a 52-week high of C$76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5752427 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

