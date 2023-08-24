Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,879 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Baozun were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Baozun by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,975,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,419 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 512,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Baozun by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. 32.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Baozun Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $274.89 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baozun from $6.00 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baozun in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baozun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

