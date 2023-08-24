Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BHB stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.28. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $377.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.60 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $972,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,068,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

