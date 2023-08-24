Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of BHB stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.28. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $377.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.82.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.60 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $972,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,068,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
