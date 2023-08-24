Barclays Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to $84.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) had its price target raised by Barclays from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.67.

NYSE TD opened at $61.54 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $3,355,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166,821.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 110,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 110,102 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

