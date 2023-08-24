Barclays Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $163.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $193.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s current price.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.08.

NYSE EL opened at $152.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.48. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $147.18 and a one year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

