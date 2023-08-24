Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,278,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,006,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $57,710,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 515.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,088,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after acquiring an additional 911,864 shares in the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,202,772.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,965,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,758,928.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,980.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,962 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,102. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BSY opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.76, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.19. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

