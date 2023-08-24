Berenberg Bank Lowers ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Price Target to GBX 90

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.15) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 260 ($3.32) to GBX 250 ($3.19) in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 180 ($2.30) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.
ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.
