Best Buy’s (BBY) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBY. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.71.

Get Best Buy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,877.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,073,000 after buying an additional 778,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,884,000 after purchasing an additional 449,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $348,308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.