BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $136.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.04.

Shares of BILL opened at $109.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.93. BILL has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,172 shares of company stock worth $6,517,549. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BILL by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

