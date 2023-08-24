Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,013,000 after acquiring an additional 700,200 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $54,340,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and sold 20,398,212 shares worth $224,028,062. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BX opened at $99.70 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $109.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

