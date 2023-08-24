Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BRLXF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Boralex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRLXF

Boralex Price Performance

About Boralex

OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50. Boralex has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $39.72.

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.