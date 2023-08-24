Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BLX has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB upgraded Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$46.82.

Shares of BLX opened at C$34.18 on Monday. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$29.75 and a 52-week high of C$51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 155.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.9927754 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

