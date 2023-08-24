Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Insider William S. Boyd Sells 40,207 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,680,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $65.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

