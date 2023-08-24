Brady W. Dougan Sells 626,979 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) Director Brady W. Dougan sold 626,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $2,238,315.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,793,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,393,091.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Humacyte Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $411.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.10. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HUMA has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Humacyte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humacyte
Humacyte Company Profile
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Humacyte
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.