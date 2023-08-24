Brady W. Dougan Sells 626,979 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2023

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Brady W. Dougan sold 626,979 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $2,238,315.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,793,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,393,091.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $411.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.10. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUMA has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Humacyte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

