Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) versus BW Offshore (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) and BW Offshore (OTCMKTS:BGSWF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bristow Group and BW Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group 0.51% 0.81% 0.35% BW Offshore N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Bristow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Bristow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 BW Offshore 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bristow Group and BW Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bristow Group presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.51%. Given Bristow Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bristow Group is more favorable than BW Offshore.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bristow Group and BW Offshore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $313.56 million 2.47 -$6.98 million $0.22 124.96 BW Offshore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BW Offshore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bristow Group.

Summary

Bristow Group beats BW Offshore on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews. The company has a fleet of aircrafts. It has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Guyana, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was founded in 1948 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About BW Offshore

BW Offshore Limited engages in the engineering of offshore production solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Pacific. The company builds, owns, leases, and operates floating, production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs) for oil and gas industries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 10 FPSOs. BW Offshore Limited was founded in 1982 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

