Brokerages Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) PT at $23.63

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

BALY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Bally's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bally’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bally’s Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 30.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 37,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 379.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALY opened at $14.83 on Friday. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $676.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Bally’s

(Get Free Report

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.