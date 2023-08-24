Brokerages Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) PT at $23.63

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.63.
BALY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Shares of BALY opened at $14.83 on Friday. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $676.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
