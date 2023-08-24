Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) PT at $26.70

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $27.86.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $35,986.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,941.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $189,476.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,784,341.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $35,986.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,941.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,257 shares of company stock worth $353,433. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,303 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $15,759,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 885.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 773,317 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.