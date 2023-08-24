Brokerages Set European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target at C$3.78

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERE.UN. Raymond James cut their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.90 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.12. The company has a market cap of C$231.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.18. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$2.48 and a 52-week high of C$3.88.

(Get Free Report

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.