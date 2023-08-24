Brokerages Set MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Target Price at C$24.50

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

MEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$23.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.76. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.91 and a 1 year high of C$24.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.0141313 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

