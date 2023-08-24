Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target at $16.08

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.84%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

