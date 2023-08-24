Brokerages Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price at $165.67

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.67.

VC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $37,071,048.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,675. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Visteon by 19.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Visteon by 43.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Visteon by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VC opened at $139.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visteon has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $171.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average of $145.85.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

See Also

