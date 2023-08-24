Brokerages Set Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Target Price at $127.67

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Westlake from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

WLK stock opened at $129.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.92. Westlake has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $138.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Westlake by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Westlake by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 23.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Westlake by 236.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

