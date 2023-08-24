BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Set at C$143.00 by Desjardins

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$143.00 target price by analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.33% from the stock’s current price.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson set a C$126.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$179.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.00.

Get BRP alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BRP

BRP Price Performance

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$105.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$107.97. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$80.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 529.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.36 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.35 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 491.74%. Analysts expect that BRP will post 13.343038 EPS for the current year.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.