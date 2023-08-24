BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Set at C$154.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$154.00 target price by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 45.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson set a C$126.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Securities cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DOO

BRP Price Performance

TSE DOO opened at C$105.67 on Tuesday. BRP has a 12 month low of C$80.87 and a 12 month high of C$122.41. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$107.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 529.83.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.36 by C$0.02. BRP had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 491.74%. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 13.343038 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.