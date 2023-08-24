Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTCMKTS:BUHPF) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Price Performance

Shares of BUHPF opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $7.13.

