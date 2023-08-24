Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 549.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 267,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 226,300 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 354,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after buying an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 48.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 102.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.14.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

