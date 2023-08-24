Canaccord Genuity Group Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $185.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.40.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $153.81 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $203.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $6,840,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 570.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,252,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

