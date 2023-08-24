Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 90.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $905,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,150,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

