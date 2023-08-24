Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN)

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CYBN
Cybin Stock Performance
Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cybin will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Cybin Company Profile
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cybin
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.