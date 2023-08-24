Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN)

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Cybin Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CYBN opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Cybin has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cybin will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

